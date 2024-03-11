PCG rescues Pangasinan fisherman

A 32-year-old fisherman from Barangay Aloleng Agno town, Pangasinan was rescued around 7 a.m. Sunday by a team from the Coast Guard District Northwestern Luzon (CGDNWLZN), three days after his boat was allegedly overturned by a dolphin. In an interview on Monday, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Pangasinan Commander Lt. Junior Grade John Luis Sibayan said the fisherman, Dexter Abalos, was spotted by the PCG Aircraft (BN ISLANDER PCG- 251) of the Coast Guard Aviation Force (CGAF) some 17 nautical miles from the shore of Agno town. He said PCG air asset located Abalos at a fish marker or 'payao' where he managed to swim and tie his motorized boat, which was partially damaged after it was allegedly overturned by a dolphin while he was on his way back to the shore. He said the PCG Station Pangasinan and Sub-station Bolinao immediately conducted a rescue operation together with several volunteers after the victim was located. 'Abalos did not have any injuries and he returned to his family after the medical clear ance from the rural health unit of Agno on Sunday,' he added. Sibayan said Abalos' decision to stay at the "payao" and tie his boat to it was a smart choice as it prevented him from being carried away by the waves. Abalos went out fishing on March 6 some 30 nautical miles from the shore of Agno. 'He was expected to return on March 7 but he did not return prompting his family to report him as missing,' Sibayan said in Filipino. Source: Philippines News Agency