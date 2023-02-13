PCG rescues distressed cargo vessel off Dinagat coast

BUTUAN CITY: Personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard in North Eastern Mindanao (PCG-NEM) and the Coast Guard Station in Dinagat Islands (CGS Dinagat) rescued on Sunday a distressed cargo vessel off the coast of Hibusong Island in Dinagat Islands province.

In a statement Monday, the PCG-NEM said it first received a distress call from the troubled vessel MTKR PETRO CARA early Sunday morning.

“The master of the vessel said they encountered main engine failure on Saturday afternoon at the vicinity waters of Hibusong Island,” the PCG-NEM said.

It added that the master decided to drop the anchor but the vessel continued to drift six miles northeast off the coast of Hibusong Island.

The CGS Dinagat immediately coordinated with the tugging boat of the National Power Corporation for the possible towing and rescue of the distressed sea vessel.

On Sunday afternoon, CGS personnel towed the distressed vessel, which is anchored at the Loreto anchorage area as of posting time.

“After the towing operation, the PCG personnel immediately boarded the vessel to check the status of the crew members, loaded cargoes, and documents to ascertain its safety and seaworthiness,” the PCG-NEM said.

It also advised the master of the distressed vessel to file a marine protest and secure a special permit to navigate from the Maritime Industry Authority before its departure for its next voyage

Source: Philippines News Agency