PCG rescues Australian couple adrift in Palawan waters

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued an elderly Australian couple who got stranded aboard a crippled yacht in Palawan waters. Gretch Mary Acuario, PCG District Palawan spokesperson, said Saturday that the couple got marooned approximately one nautical mile from the port of Citinickel mining company in Narra, southern Palawan on Friday. The couple, rescued by PCG personnel based in the municipality, was identified as Kelvin Maurice Hofman, 74, and his wife, Deana Hofman, 67. "The couple had set off from Kudat, Malaysia, with the goal of arriving in Puerto Princesa City. Their expedition, however, met inclement weather," the PCG spokesperson said. "These conditions led to a distress situation for the couple. The urgency of their situation reached its peak when their yacht ran out of fuel, leaving them stranded and in need of immediate assistance," she added. PCG District Palawan immediately mobilized a search and rescue team, which included the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Of fice, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Citinickel, Municipal Agriculture Office, and Barangay Bato Bato officials. Both seniors were reported to be in stable condition after being provided with immediate medical attention and support. Source: Philippines News Agency