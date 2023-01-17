PCG rescues 11 from sinking vessel in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have rescued 11 people from a half-submerged wooden-hulled vessel in Sulu province, a top PCG official reported Tuesday.

Commodore Marco Antonio Gines, the PCG Southwestern Mindanao district commander, said rescued were the 11 crew members of MV Melyn Express, which ran aground near Tanjung Pier Monday in Barangay Kajatian in Indanan town, Sulu.

MV Melyn Express skipper Muntasir Karanain informed the rescue team that they came from Malaysia and were bound for Sulu when the incident took place Monday.

“While approaching Tanjung Pier for a docking maneuver, the vessel ran aground as it accidentally navigated in shallow waters approximately 30 meters from the port,” Gines said in a statement.

As a result, the vessel's keel was damaged and started taking in seawater until it reached the main engine.

A team from PCG-Western Sulu Station immediately responded and rescued the crew, who were all in good physical condition.

Gines said the station’s marine environmental protection unit conducted an assessment and reported there was no oil spill as a result of the incident.

As of Tuesday, the vessel has yet to be towed out of the place of the incident

Source: Philippines News Agency