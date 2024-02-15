PCG regains control of compromised X account

MANILA: The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday recovered its social media account on X, formerly Twitter. In a statement, the PCG said access to its official account has been restored through assistance from the X support team. 'We have also strengthened our security measures to protect our account against security breaches,' it said. While the account was compromised, there seems to have been no malicious utilization of the PCG page. 'While we have advised our followers to be mindful of such scenarios, we believe that we had a security breach,' the PCG said. The PCG announced the incident at around 11 a.m. and recovered the account at around 11:30 a.m.. Last week, the PCG said there were repeated unsuccessful cyberattack attempts against its website since January based on reports from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). House Speaker Martin Romualdez also called for a congressional briefing with the DICT due to repeated cyberattacks on several government websites purportedly from Chinese hackers. Source: Philippines News Agency