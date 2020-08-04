PCG records 485 recoveries out of 631 Covid-19 cases

More than 75 percent of the 631 Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel who contracted coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) have recovered, leaving 146 active cases.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PCG said its medical service reported 485 recoveries as of Sunday (August 2).

For the remaining 146 active cases, there is a high chance of recovery as majority of them are asymptomatic.

“As of 02 August 2020, the PCG Medical Service has reported a total of 485 total recoveries from the 631 total confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 within the organization, leaving the number of active cases to 146 — the majority of which are asymptomatic,” the PCG said.

So far, the PCG has reported no fatalities among its infected personnel.

On Wednesday (July 29), the PCG reported that 600 of its personnel have been infected with Covid-19, the majority of which served as part of the government’s response against Covid-19.

Before they were pulled out from active duty, it said these infected personnel were among those working in the front lines to assist returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families, locally stranded individuals, other front-liners, and maritime stakeholders such as fishermen, ship crew, and cargo truck drivers.

Source: Philippines News Agency