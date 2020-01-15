PCG receives relief goods for Taal eruption victims

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) received food packs and other relief goods from the China Coast Guard (CCG) on Tuesday as support for the ongoing relief efforts in Batangas province due to the continuing eruption of the Taal Volcano.

In a statement, the PCG said 600 pieces of N95 masks and boxes of food packs were donated by its Chinese counterpart during a cross-deck visit of PCG officials aboard the CCG Vessel 5204 as part of the latter's week-long port call in Manila.

The PCG continues maritime patrol along Taal Lake to warn local fishermen against fishing in the area amid Taal Volcano's eruption and dangerous ash fall.

This is aside from its evacuation operations, provision of relief goods, and medical assistance to the evacuees.

Earlier, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Taal Volcano was not showing signs of slowing down after it started spewing steam, ash, and eventually magma, on Sunday.

Based on its eruption history, authorities said Taal Volcano's eruption may last from days to several months, with the occurrence of an imminent hazardous eruption possible within the period.

Source: Philippines News Agency