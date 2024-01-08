PCG probes junior officer in reckless driving video

MANILA: The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has started a probe into one of its junior officers for alleged reckless driving in a viral video at the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) during the first week of January. In a statement on Monday, PCG Commandant, Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, ordered the investigation after the Coast Guard Intelligence Force received a letter from the Land Transportation Office (LTO). The letter identified PCG Ensign Alain Anthony Agpalo as the rider of a Suzuki motorcycle that illegally entered SLEX and refused to stop when flagged down by enforcers. 'We assure the public that we will cooperate with the LTO investigation. We will also conduct a parallel investigation and sanction CG Ensign Agpalo based on the evidence,' Gavan said. The LTO summoned Agpalo and was ordered to appear before their office on Monday and submit a written explanation as to why he should not be administratively charged for disregarding traffic signs and reckless driving, and why his driver's license should not b e suspended or revoked. 'Here in the Philippine Coast Guard, we do not tolerate officers or personnel violating existing laws and regulations implemented by other agencies. They must face the consequences of their actions,' he said. Ensign-ranked PCG officers are considered junior officers who have served for one to five years. Agpalo completed his Coast Guard training in October 2019, after which he formally took oath as an official member of the PCG. In a deleted video posted by Agpalo himself on the X Vlogs Facebook page, he entered SLEX despite knowing that his Suzuki Raider 150cc motorcycle was prohibited from the tollway due to the minimum 400cc displacement requirement for motorcycles. He was also seen driving over 140 kilometers per hour (kph) despite the 100 kph speed limit at SLEX. Source: Philippines News Agency