MANILA: The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), which has been at the forefront of the country's defense of the West Philippine Sea (WPS), praised celebrity television host Vice Ganda for raising awareness on socially relevant issues, specifically on the increasing Chinese intrusions within the country's waters. In a news forum in Quezon City on Saturday, PCG spokesperson for WPS Commodore Jay Tarriela expressed hopes the media personality's video would inspire Filipinos on the value of choosing their country. 'Siguro, this is the right time for us to realize na dapat kahit anong…kung nasa gobyerno ka man o nasa pribado ka, piliin natin ang Pilipinas (Maybe, this is the right time for us to realize that whether you are in the government or the private sector, we should always side with the Philippines),' he said. 'Laging tatandaan natin na our country's not perfect, pero Pilipino tayo, nakatira tayo sa Pilipinas, iisang bansa tayo. Ang lagi nating isaalang-alang ay ang interes ng Pilipinas (We must remember that our country's not perfect but we are Filipinos, the Philippines is our home, we're one country. The interest of the Philippines should be always on our mind),' he added. Tarriela said Vice Ganda's take on 'Piliin Natin ang Pilipinas' (Choose the Philippines) was inspiring as it 'connects to all the Filipinos, regardless of your social status.' Vice Ganda is reaping praise for his unique take on the viral Asoka make-up video challenge, which has now reached seven million views on the platform TikTok. He began his clip showcasing the various destinations the Philippines has to offer and shifted to current affairs, putting spotlight on the pressing issues Filipinos face -- traffic, jeepney modernization, environment, and the China Coast Guards' water cannon assaults on Filipino vessels. At the end of the video, a struggling Vice Ganda is seen crawling in the sands to grab a small Philippine flag. When he was able to finally grab and wave it, these words appeared: 'Kahit mahirap kang ipaglaban, pinipili pa r in kita, Pilipinas' (Tough fight but I will always fight for you, Philippines). Philippine civilian vessels have sustained damage as China devises ways to block them from providing supplies to either Filipino troops manning the BRP Sierra Madre or fisherfolk making a living in Scarborough Shoal. The PCG continues to strengthen its presence in the WPS, including in the nearby Sabina Shoal, where a fleet of Chinese maritime militias and a number of People's Liberation Army Navy and Chinese Coast Guard vessels were recently spotted lingering. Sabina Shoal is located about 75 nautical miles from mainland Palawan, a feature that is nearer the Philippines than the Ayungin Shoal. Source: Philippines News Agency