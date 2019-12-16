PCG on alert; beefs up personnel in ports for holiday season

MANILA - The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is on heightened alert as it beefs up safety and security measures for Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Pasko 2019 starting Monday until Jan. 5 2020.

The move is in compliance with the directive of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade to provide safe and comfortable transportation services to the riding public.

"All PCG units are directed to be on heightened alert and intensify safety and security measures on national ports and ferry terminals this Christmas season to ensure the orderly operations of all sea transport facilities; the safe and covenient travel of the riding public; and the security at beaches and local resorts," PCG Commandant Admiral Joel Garcia said in a statement.

All available assets of PCG are strategically deployed in major ports nationwide such as 55-meter multi-mission offshore vessels, nine 44-meter multi-role response vessels, six 30-meter monitoring control surveillance vessels, two 35-meter search and rescue vessels, and three 24-meter fast patrol boats.

Small craft, including two 12-meter high-speed boats, 10 seven-meter rigid hull inflatable boats, and several aluminum and rubber boats, are also deployed to ensure that critical ports, especially in the western and eastern seaboard of the country, are monitored against any untoward maritime security incident.

Special Operations Forces, Harbor Patrols, and Ship Inspectors are also stationed at major ports 24/7.

PCG personnel are also manning Malasakit Help desks at major seaports across the country, while in coordination with national security agencies including the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines to ensure zero maritime incident or casualty this Christmas season. (PR)

Source: Philippines News Agency