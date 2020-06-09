PCG, MARINA vow swift return of Ilonggo LSIs

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) have assured that they would facilitate the swift return of locally stranded individuals (LSIs) to Iloilo, Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. said on Tuesday.

He said the provincial government is aligned with the national direction to treat LSIs like repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“What we are ensuring is for the LSIs and the OFWs to be consolidated and organized in Manila for them to go home batch by batch,” Defensor said.

He told members of the media, however, that the province should receive a notice at least five hours before the arrival of returning Ilonggos.

Preparations by both the provincial government and the local government units will prevent returning Ilonggos from going home directly to their families.

“We got the commitment of MARINA and Coast Guard because it is better that the return of the LSIs should be organized. This means that no individual passenger trips will arrive without us being notified. For instance, if there are arrivals in the port of Aklan, and we will be informed that there are Ilonggos there,” he said.

In a worst-case scenario where there are LSIs who manage to go home without the knowledge of the authorities, the governor said he is banking on the monitoring system of the villages.

“It is really strict in the barangay level. I can really say that. The (BHERT) Barangay Health Emergency Response Team and the barangay functionaries, and also the municipal mayor will report to us,” he said.

The governor on Monday formed a provincial quarantine team to facilitate the arrivals of LSIs and OFWs.

The team was established for the province to have a “station to monitor the health of incoming passengers” in anticipation of the opening of commercial flights and voyages, he said.

Despite the preparations of the province, the governor appealed to the Ilonggos to avoid unnecessary travel like going home to the province to attend a wake or funeral.

“I understand you on how important it is but we are now under quarantine and the movement of people needs to be limited and based on quarantine procedures,” he said.

The province is yet to determine the exact number of LSIs who will be returning to Iloilo, Defensor said.

Source: Philippines News Agency