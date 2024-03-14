PCG intensifies sea patrols vs. drug smuggling

MANILA: The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has intensified its maritime patrols following the recent recovery of PHP122.7 million worth of suspected cocaine in the waters and shorelines of Eastern Visayas and Northeastern Mindanao. In a statement Thursday, PCG Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan ordered PCG districts to intensify monitoring of vessels and intel operations, expand coastal security patrols, and coordinate with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Philippine National Police (PNP), and local government units to augment anti-illegal drug operations, especially in the eastern seaboard of the Philippines. PCG personnel were also directed to strengthen local fisherfolk networks within their areas of responsibility for an improved monitoring system and the accurate reporting of suspicious or unauthorized activities at sea. These illegal drugs were first monitored on March 1 when the PCG recovered a suspected cocaine brick with an estimated weight of one kilogram (kg) and valued at PHP5.3 million in vi cinity waters off Barangay Bungtod, Tandag City, Surigao del Sur. 'The item was turned over to the Surigao del Sur Police Provincial Office - Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit for further investigation,' Gavan said. This was followed by another brick of suspected cocaine weighing around 1.08 kg valued at around PHP5.7 million that was recovered by two fishermen near the same barangay on March 4. On March 8, PCG personnel recovered 20 more bricks of suspected cocaine that was found by a local fisherman, each brick wrapped in two plastic bags and enclosed in a fishnet in Barangay Tangbo, Arteche, Easter Samar. 'The estimated weight of the seized item is 25 kg, valued at PHP106 million,' Gavan said. On the same day, a group of students also found a brick of suspected cocaine weighing 1.08 kg along the shoreline of Barangay Bitaug, Burgos, Surigao del Norte. The following day, the PCG recorded the recovery of several more suspected bricks of cocaine along the shoreline of Barangay Valencia, Lingig, Surigao d el Sur. Source: Philippines News Agency