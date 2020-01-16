PCG deploys BRP Tubbataha to aid Taal relief efforts

An additional 100 personnel have been deployed by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday to augment the rescue and relief efforts of government forces in the province of Batangas following the continued eruption of Taal Volcano.

In a statement, the PCG said the personnel were sent to Batangas onboard BRP Tubbataha, a 44-meter multi-role response vessel along with boxes of donations from the China Coast Guard (CCG).

Onboard BRP Tubbataha are the donations of the CCG including 600 pieces of N95 face masks, 50 sacks of rice, 10 boxes of oil, 50 kilograms of sugar, and 45 boxes of food packs, the PCG said.

The donations came on Tuesday following a cross-deck visit of PCG officials led by Admiral Joel Garcia onboard CCG Vessel 5204 as part of the five-day port call of CCG.

Throughout the week, the PCG, other government security forces, as well as civilian organizations worked round-the-clock to aid in the evacuation of residents of Batangas province affected by the severe ash fall and earthquakes caused by the eruption of Taal Volcano.

Earlier, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said a hazardous eruption of Taal remained imminent due to its persistent intense seismic activity despite weak emission of ash plumes.

On Wednesday, the PCG and CCG conducted a maritime drill off the coast of this city meant to bolster the interoperability of the two maritime security agencies.

The drill was composed of search and rescue and combatting fire-at-sea scenarios and participated by the PCG's BRP Tubbataha and the CCG's Vessel 5204.

Source: Philippines News Agency