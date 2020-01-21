PCG continues search for 7 missing fishermen off Pangasinan

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) continues its search for seven fishermen reported missing in the waters off Pangasinan since Tuesday last week.

In a statement Tuesday, the PCG said initial reports revealed the missing fishermen were aboard fishing vessel Narem 2 when it ventured out to sea on January 6.

They failed to return in Infanta, Pangasinan on their return date, 14 January 2020, as reported by the owner of said fishing banca, Christine Macaraig, the PCG said.

The boat's crew are identified as Captain Alberto Roldan, Roderick Montemayor, Homar Maglantay, Ejay Dela Cruz, Jerome Maglantay, Larry Legaspi, and Jefferson Bernabe.

Macaraig claimed she was able to reach FB Narem 2 through radio communication last Jan. 13. She was informed that the crew encountered big waves.

However, she has not been able to receive any further information on their situation or whereabouts since then.

The boat's last reported location was at 16 nautical miles off Camaso Island in Dasol, Pangasinan.

The PCG deployed BN Islander plane and conducted aerial surveillance 60 to 90 nautical miles off Camaso Island Monday.

Aside from military planes from the Air Force and Navy's vessels, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources also deployed BRP Lapu-Lapu and BRP Dagohoy to conduct joint maritime patrol and search for the missing fishermen.

Local fishermen have been advised to be on the look-out for Naeem 2 and to report any information or sighting in the nearest PCG unit.

Source: Philippines News Agency