PCG, China Coast Guard hold maritime drills off Manila waters

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the China Coast Guard (CCG) on Wednesday conducted joint maritime drills off the coast of this city.

In a statement, the PCG said the activity, which was composed of search and rescue and combatting fire at sea scenarios, strengthened the professional relationship between the two maritime agencies.

The activity allowed PCG and CCG to exercise interoperability and strengthen their capabilities in responding to such crises, the PCG said.

The drill began with a distress report of a vessel that caught on fire while cruising off the coast of Manila.

Monitored through the Vessel Traffic Management System in Manila, the PCG coordinated with the CCG's 102-meter vessel 5204 through a hotline between the two agencies.

In response to the emergency, the PCG deployed BRP Tubbataha, a 44-meter multi-role response vessel, while the CCG deployed its Vessel 5204 -- both equipped with water cannons.

Once both security vessels reached the distressed civilian boat, rigid hull inflatable boats from both vessels were launched with rescue swimmers to aid the troubled passengers and crew.

Once rescued, the boat's five passengers and eight Filipino crewmen were transferred to BRP Tubbataha for medical assessment and treatment.

The scenario ended once the troubled vessel was declared fire out and resulted in no casualties.

On Tuesday, the PCG officially welcomed the CCG in Manila for its five-day port call in the country, the first-ever maritime exercise to be held between the Philippines and China in the country.

Following arrival honors conducted by the PCG for its Chinese counterpart, PCG Commandant Admiral Joel Garcia and other officials were toured by the CCG aboard its Vessel 5204 and were given a donation of dust masks and food packs for the PCG's rescue and relief efforts in Batangas province.

Aside from joint maritime drills, the PCG and CCG will also discuss communications protocols and exchange of best practices on maritime affairs and law enforcement before their departure on Friday

Source: Philippines News Agency