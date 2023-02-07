PCG brings food but denied entry to Chinese vessel in Tacloban

TACLOBAN CITY: A team from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has brought food but barred from entering a Chinese vessel now docked at the city port area here more than a week after it was rescued in Eastern Samar province.

Lt. Commander Ramil Montemar said in an interview Tuesday that they were not allowed to enter the vessel to hand the food and check the condition of crew members on Saturday.

“When we were about to get in the ship, one of the Chinese crew handed to me a phone to talk with someone on the line. We told the person by phone our intention to check the ship, but that person did not allow us,” Montemar said.

The official identified that person as Cherry Song. Her name was mentioned in the spot report released last Jan. 27 as the one who contacted the PCG and informed about the situation of the Chinese vessel near Suluan Island in Guiuan town, Eastern Samar.

During the inspection at the Tacloban port here on Jan. 28, Song joined personnel from the PCG, Bureau of Immigration, and the Bureau of Customs.

“We just brought rice, canned goods, water, and fruits since it is our duty to assist distressed individuals. Since we’re not allowed to enter, we just handed the food and they thanked us,” Montemar added.

The PCG personnel reached the anchorage area from the port through a 10-minute tug boat. The Chinese vessel is anchored four miles from the port.

The Coast Guard also inspected the oil spill boom they have installed to ensure that the sea water and marine life around this city are protected from possible oil spill.

While still in the waters under the jurisdiction of PCG Eastern Leyte – Tacloban, regular security patrol is being done to ensure the safety of the Chinese crew.

The PCG checked the crew a week after they rescued the Chinese vessel with a damaged hull in the waters off Suluan Island in Guiuan on Jan. 27. It was towed to the Port of Tacloban on the same day

Source: Philippines News Agency