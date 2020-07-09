PCCI to give award to fallen medical front-liners due to Covid-19

Medical health workers who died of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) while performing their duties will be conferred with posthumous awards by the country’s largest business organization, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI).

In a statement Wednesday, the conferment of the posthumous award to fallen medical professionals while fighting the Covid-19 pandemic is part of the Gawad Bayaning Kalusugan initiated by PCCI, Association of Allied Health Organizations of the Nation (AAHON) and the Health Educationalist, Advocates and Leaders Philippines (HEAL Phils).

“We continue the war against Covid-19 but we also take time to express our gratitude to our front-liners who risk their lives to save others. This is an honor for the business community to be able to support in our own small way in honor of our front-liners,” PCCI President Benedicto Yujuico said.

Gawad Bayaning Kalusugan pays tribute to healthcare professionals and front-liners in charge of the management of Covid-19 patients.

There will be two categories for the award — individual awards and team awards. It will also be across the country, picking awardees from Luzon, Visayas-Mindanao; and the National Capital Region; and across the Covid-19 admitting hospitals with categories Level 1, 2, and 3.

“Individual and team winners will receive PHP50,000 each and a custom-designed trophy by Papal-awarded Ecclesiastical Artist Willy Layug,” PCCI said.

The awarding ceremony will be on November 26, 2020 during the 46th Philippine Business Conference and Expo.

As of July 2, Department of Health data show that 3,422 health workers were infected by Covid-19. (

Source: Philippines News Agency