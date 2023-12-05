PCCI Elects Restaurant Chain Owner Nina Mangio as New President

Manila - The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), the country's largest business organization, has elected Enunina 'Nina' Mangio, owner of the SamgyeopMasarap chain of restaurants, as its new president. Mangio, along with a 20-member board of directors, was elected on December 1 and is set to assume office at the beginning of 2024. She will be succeeding George Barcelon as the president of PCCI and will be the third woman to lead the nation's biggest business group for a two-year term.

According to Philippines News Agency, Mangio currently holds the position of Vice President for Regional Affairs in the trade group, which boasts a membership of 30,000. Upon her election, Mangio expressed her gratitude for the trust and confidence placed in her by her PCCI colleagues and committed to representing the organization both locally and globally. As the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Liberia in West Africa, Mangio brings significant international experience to her new role. Her agenda as the incoming PCCI president includes continuing the initiatives started by her predecessor and working proactively with the national government to attract local and foreign investment. She also plans to implement programs aimed at increasing the number of entrepreneurs and creating job opportunities across the Philippines.

Mangio's professional background is in chemical engineering, having graduated from the Mapua Institute of Technology with a double degree in mechanical and chemical engineering. She furthered her education with a master's degree in business management from the Ateneo Graduate School of Business. Besides her role in PCCI, Mangio is also actively involved in other organizations. She serves as a board governor of the Employers Confederation of the Philippines, a member of the board of trustees for the Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc., and holds positions as honorary chair and senior adviser for the Philippines-Korea Business Council.