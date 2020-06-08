PCCI calls for quick passage of bills to help PH recover

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) has submitted top actionable recommendations to the government, including fast enactment of bills into law, to help the country recover faster amid the health crisis.

During the online Sulong Pilipinas forum on Monday, PCCI President Benedicto Yuijuico presented the 10 recommendations to the administration.

Among the recommendations that involve legislative actions include creating a bill that provides guidelines and mechanisms to government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and private organizations on how they can effectively and efficiently provide aid to affected areas and communities; and certifying the Open Access in Data Transmission bill as urgent and enacting it into law by next month to improve internet connectivity.

The country’s largest business group also urged Congress to pass bills that will increase foreign direct investments (FDIs) to create and preserve more jobs amid the pandemic.

These include the Public Service Act, the Foreign Investment Act, the Retail Trade Liberalization Act, and the Liberalization of the Agriculture Sector.

PCCI also asked both houses of Congress to enact these into law by August 2020.

To help businesses to recover amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, the business group suggests to the Department of Agriculture, Department of Trade and Industry, and local government units (LGUs) to set up a system that will connect small farmers to food hubs in different cities and provinces.

It also asked LGUs to regulate the prices of agricultural products in these food hubs.

The PCCI wants the government to promote local resources and raw materials by strengthening value chains and linkages between the agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

It also urges the Department of Tourism and LGUs to improve coordination by crafting a detailed recovery plan for the tourism sector, which is hardly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In terms of access to education, PCCI said the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) should ensure that policies in education under the “new normal” should be inclusive, especially considering those lower-income families.

“DepEd and CHED should partner with LGUs and private institutions to provide flexible learning materials, free WiFi connection, and access to computers for both students and teachers before the start of the next school year,” Yujuico said.

The PCCI also underscored the need to fast track the implementation of the national ID system to promote financial inclusion and digitalization.

The business group urged the Department of Transportation, the Metro Manila Development Authority, and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to allow the operation of mass public transportation, including jeepneys.

“At the same time, look into more sustainable transportation modes and open more and wider pedestrian and bike lanes within the year,” the PCCI recommended.

Lastly, the PCCI said the Department of National Defense, Philippine National Police, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines should reaffirm their commitment to the rule of law.

They should also engage in multi-sectoral dialogue to promote cooperation rather than animosity across sectors of the society, it added.

These 10 actionable recommendations presented by Yujuico were acknowledged and accepted by Finance Assistant Secretary Antonio Joselito Lambino.

Source: Philippines News Agency