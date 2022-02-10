﻿PCC, NPC partner to address issues in digital economy

The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) and the National Privacy Commission (NPC) have forged a partnership to boost cooperation in addressing anti-competitive behavior and data privacy issues amid the growing digital economy.

PCC chairperson Arsenio Balisacan and NPC chairperson John Henry Naga signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) Tuesday for the two agencies to work closely on policy implementation and case investigations on competition and data privacy.

Under the MOA, PCC and NPC will form a joint task force and notification of matters on common concern, as well as enabling direct consultations in drafting policies relating to their respective expertise.

“With the rise of the digital economy, data —including personal data— have become an important source of market power. It falls upon regulators to ensure that data-driven markets develop and mature in a manner that does not harm consumer welfare. With their respective mandates to promote competition and data privacy, there is a need to develop a united approach between the PCC and the NPC,” Balisacan said.

With the growing digital economy amid the pandemic, both agencies have seen the increased risks in the accumulation and use of “big data” by dominant market players.

“In today’s digital economy, data plays a key role in the business model of many firms. The synergy we are forming through this agreement is a springboard for stronger enforcement of our competition and data privacy laws,” Balisacan added.

Source: Philippines News Agency