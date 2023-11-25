PBBM’s Serbisyo Caravan brings P500-M aid to Isabela – Romualdez

House of Representatives Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Saturday led the launch of the 8th installment of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) in Isabela province, which is expected to bring PHP500 million worth of programs and cash assistance to residents from Nov. 25 to 26. 'Ang administrasyon ng ating mahal na Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ay handang tumulong sa lahat ng nangangarap at kumikilos para sa mas magandang buhay (The administration of our beloved President Marcos is ready to help everyone dreaming of and working for a better life),' Romualdez said at the launch, held at the Isabela Sports Complex in Ilagan City. 'Ito po ang pangako ng Bagong Pilipinas - isang nagkakaisang pamahalaan na hindi naghihintay. Bagkus ay kusang umaabot sa mamamayan upang matugunan ang inyong mga pangangailangan sa mas lalong madaling panahon (This is the promise of the New Philippines - a united government that does not wait. Instead, it readily reaches out to the peop le to promptly address your needs).' Romualdez said the government recognizes the difficulties faced by the masses, especially those living in remote barangays, in accessing government services. 'Kaya nga po, sa Serbisyo Fair na ito, ang pamahalaan na po ang lumalapit sa inyo. Halos lahat ng inyong pangangailangan - sa kalusugan, kabuhayan, trabaho, pag-aaral - narito po ngayon sa Serbisyo Fair (That's why in this Serbisyo Fair, the government is the one reaching out to you. Almost all of your needs - in terms of health, livelihood, jobs, education - are now here at the Serbisyo Fair),' he said. Romualdez, who represented the President, said the BPSF in Isabela would be the first in the Cagayan Valley region and the eighth installment of the Serbisyo Caravan. About 36 national government agencies offering more than 195 services for at least 100,000 expected beneficiaries are participating in the two-day festival of services. A total of PHP500 million worth of programs and services will be distributed, in cluding PHP152 million worth of cash aid to the citizens of Isabela. Among the services offered will be DSWD's Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, which will have a province-wide payout in all three cities and 34 municipalities and is expected to reach more than 42,000 individual beneficiaries amounting to PHP140 million pesos. The caravan will also offer various scholarship programs of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and Commission on Higher Education, as well as livelihood assistance for multiple sectors in pre-identified eligible clients across Isabela. On the first night of the Serbisyo Fair, a free Pasasalamat Concert will be held at the Ilagan Sports Complex, which is expected to draw a crowd of at least 35,000 people. The event was hosted by House Deputy Speaker Antonio 'Tonypet' T. Albano, together with Isabela Governor Rodolfo T. Albano III and Ilagan City Mayor Josemarie L. Diaz. Source:Philippines News Agency