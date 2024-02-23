PBBM’s Kalinisan progam earns support from academe

MANILA: More than 500 volunteers from the Philippine College of Criminology (PCCR) organized a coastal cleanup at Baseco Beach in Port Area, Manila on Friday to join the Marcos administration's "Kalinisan sa Bagong Pilipinas (Cleanliness in the New Philippines)" program. In support of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s policy to promote "bayanihan" (cooperation) across the country, PCCR Community Extension and Services chief Vincent Jerome Agustin said they cleaned up roads, canals, markets and schools. Agustin also recognized the support of officials from the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA), Manila Vice Mayor Yul Servo Nieto and officials of Barangay 649. "Ang aktibidad na ito ay pagpapakita ng aming buong suporta sa Kalinisan sa Bagong Pilipinas Program ng Marcos administration (This activity is a demonstration of our full support for the Kalinisan sa Bagong Pilipinas Program of the Marcos administration)," Agustin said in a news release on Friday. "Nilahukan po ito ng aming mga mag-aaral, alumn i, guro, at non-teaching personnel ng PCCR. Nakikiisa po kami sa hangarin ng pamahalaan na ibalik ang kagandahan at sigla ng Manila Bay (It was participated in by our students, alumni, teachers, and non-teaching personnel of PCCR. We stand in solidarity with the government's desire to restore the beauty and vitality of Manila Bay)," he added. Agustin said the cleanup program coincided with the celebration of the PCCR's 70th founding anniversary. Earlier, President Marcos said he will closely monitor and sustain the positive momentum of the 'Kalinisan sa Bagong Pilipinas' nationwide cleanup program. The President has directed the Department of the Interior and Local Government to conduct quarterly recognition of local government units that will efficiently implement the program. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency