PBBM wishes Filipinos Happy New Year, vows more infra in 2024

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and the First Family greeted everyone a prosperous 2024 as he looked forward 'to build better and more' this year, looking back at the significant milestones in 2023. '(A)s friends and family gather, our family joins yours in welcoming a peaceful and prosperous New Year,' President Marcos said in his New Year's message. 'We look back to the past year pleased with what we have done. We look forward to the new year with the pledge to build better and more. We have set high hopes for the days ahead and we know that these can only be achieved with hard work.' President Marcos said the 'hard-fought' gains of 2023 have prepared the Filipino people and the country for whatever difficulties that 2024 brings. The President said the administration has built 33 additional specialty centers, over 2,000 classrooms and seven additional cold chain facilities. President Marcos also stressed the administration was able to facilitate investments in renewable energy through the awa rd of renewable energy contracts with a total potential capacity of around 121,000 megawatts. He added the administration also completed eight water supply projects with 147 additional water projects being implemented for 2024. The President also reiterated the administration's commitment to ensure efficient and fast services to the Filipino people. 'We will continue to purge government of rules that slow the delivery of public services because when projects get delayed, progress is denied our people. And this commitment to efficiency and service will extend to documents and licenses because service delayed is also service denied,' Marcos said. President Marcos also said the administration will continue providing assistance to all Filipinos through various government programs such as Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/ Displaced Workers (TUPAD), Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients (MAIP) and others that they can use not only as safety ne ts, but also as permanent solutions. The President said these programs serve as government support to Filipino skilled and talented workers that will serve as ladders to fulfilling their dreams. 'This is the reason why we continue to give support to our farmers, from seedlings to fertilizers to fuel, because their sweat alone should not nurture the crops they grow in feeding the nation,' Marcos said. Before concluding his message, President Marcos shared the government's 'New Year's Resolution,' which is to continue providing quality service to the Filipino people which is the key to uplifting the lives of everyone in the year to come. 'Let us not forget that great things are always possible - so long as we keep the faith in each other, in our nation, and in God. And as long as values that bind us keep us united in our collective pursuit of shared progress, we will succeed,' the President said. The President thanked the Filipino people for their trust and confidence in the administration and the governme nt. Commitment to safeguarding PH Meanwhile, National Security Adviser (NSA) Eduardo Año affirmed the agency's commitment to safeguard the nation against various threats. "The challenges of the past year have strengthened our resolve, and as your NSA, I assure you that we are dedicated to safeguarding our beloved nation," he added in a statement posted on the National Security Council (NSC) Facebook page on Monday. Año, who is also the NSC chair, also called on Filipinos to unite in facing uncertainties and challenges. "In 2024, let us come together in the face of uncertainties. As we look ahead, I am confident that with the dedication to duty of our uniformed and security forces and the vigilance of our citizens, we will continue to build a nation that is safe, stable, and secure," he added. Source: Philippines News Agency