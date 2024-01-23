PBBM wants improved PhilHealth services with contribution hike

MANILA: The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) should improve its services once the premium hike is implemented, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday. Marcos said he is still studying the adjustment in PhilHealth's premium rates, adding that he wants to see increase in benefits offered to the members. 'It's all cost-benefit. If we increase, halimbawa 'yung pinag-uusapan ngayon, 'yung (for example, what we are talking about now, the) increase of contribution ng (of) PhilHealth from 4 percent to 5 percent, tinitignan ko (I'm looking at it),' he said in a recorded interview aired over GMA News' 24 Oras. 'Sasabihin ko, sige, (I'm saying, okay), if you're going to increase it, show the other side of that. What will be the increase in services, what will you be able to cover, what more will you be able to cover,' he added. Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa earlier asked Marcos to delay the implementation of PhilHealth's 5-percent premium rate increase. Republic Act 11223 or the Un iversal Healthcare Law mandates the increase in the PhilHealth contribution rate to increments of 0.5 percent every year starting in 2021 until it reaches 5 percent from 2024 to 2025. Marcos previously suspended the increase of PhilHealth's premium rate and income ceiling for the calendar year 2023. Asked if he already made a decision on Herbosa's recommendation, Marcos said: 'It's very hard to quantify health, how much is its worth to you. It's worth different things to different people.' Source: Philippines News Agency