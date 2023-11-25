PBBM vows to advance Army Scout Rangers’ operational capability

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Saturday assured the First Scout Ranger Regiment (FSSR) of government support and assistance to improve its operational capability. In his keynote speech during the celebration of the FSSR's founding anniversary in Camp Tecson in San Miguel, Bulacan, Marcos said it is crucial to prioritize the troops' capabilities as the country bolsters its external defense. 'To this end, the Department of National Defense will review the Scout Rangers' capability requirements and pursue options that will enhance our operational capability and effectiveness to achieve the desired defense objectives,' he said. 'By providing the necessary resources and support, we will enable the Scout Rangers, including our special forces units, to support the armed forces as it transforms into a stronger and more reliable defense force capable of defending the country against current and emerging threats.' The President said the commemoration of the FSSR's 73rd anniversary is 'not just a celebration of history but a recognition of this unit's pivotal role in confronting internal security threats and safeguarding our nation.' He lauded the Scout Rangers for being 'stalwart defenders' of the country and demonstrating loyalty and professionalism for more than seven decades. 'From jungle to urban warfare expertise, our unit has evolved to meet the ever-changing challenges. The specialized skills in warfare, counterterrorism, and special (operations) make you indispensable to our national security,' Marcos said. 'I enjoin the Scout Rangers to continue to exemplify bravery, dedication, excellence, professionalism, courage in your mission of safeguarding and developing our nation.' He expressed optimism that with the FSSR's help, the government would achieve its dream of having 'an insurgency-free, secure, and harmonious Philippines where the dreams of our people flourish unhindered.' He said his recent issuance of proclamations granting amnesty to former rebels is a significant step towards 'nation-healin g and peace-building.' 'As we celebrate these achievements, let us also address a pressing national concern -- the pursuit of lasting peace,' Marcos said. 'Our commitment to reconciliation and unity reflected in the amnesty proclamation aligns directly with the Scout Ranger mission. By providing a path for formal rebels to return to the fold of the law, the national amnesty program contributes to the overall stability and unity in our country.' The FSSR is one of the elite forces of the Philippine Army, specializing in anti-guerrilla warfare and counter-insurgency operations in the country to address internal security threats, particularly those posed by terrorist groups and insurgent movements. Established in November 1950, the unit was created to address the growing threat of communist insurgency, specifically to counter the Hukbalahap insurgency and other security challenges in the Philippines. Since its founding, the FSRR has played a significant role in various military operations, including the Zam boanga Siege in 2013 and the Battle of Marawi in 2017. Source:Philippines News Agency