PBBM vows full support for Pinoy artists

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday assured that his administration will provide full support to Filipino artists.

He made the assurance, as he acknowledged their vital role in keeping the country's culture and creative industries alive.

During the 15th Ani ng Dangal (Harvest of Honors) awarding ceremony held at Malacañan Palace in Manila, Marcos instructed the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) to support Filipino artists who make significant contributions to the development and promotion of Philippine arts and culture.

"Makaaasa kayo na kaisa ninyo ang pamahalaan at administrasyong ito sa pagsusulong at pagpapayaman ng ating sining at kultura (You can expect that this administration is with you in promoting and developing our arts and culture),” Marcos told the Filipino artists.

"Tinatawagan ko rin ang Pambansang Komisyon para sa Kultura at mga Sining na gamitin ang lahat ng mayroon tayo upang suportahan at linangin ang ating mga artista at manlilikha na may malaking potensyal sa larangan ng sining (I am also calling on the National Commission for Culture and the Arts to use all the resources that we have to support and cultivate the skills of our artists who have big potential in the field of arts)," he added.

Ani ng Dangal is the highlight and concluding rites of National Arts Month celebrated every February.

The event honors natural-born Filipino talents who have earned the highest international awards and accolades in the categories of Architecture, Cinema, Dance, Dramatic Arts, Literary Arts, Music, Visual Arts, Folk Arts and Broadcast Arts for the past year.

Marcos lauded the NCCA for holding the annual awarding rites and leading the preservation, development and promotion of Philippine arts and culture.

He also hailed the creativity and outstanding performance of Filipino artists.

“Sa inyong patuloy na paglikha at pagsulong ng ating orihinal na mga katha, pinapa-unlad ninyo ang ating industriya ng sining at pinakikilala ang ating lahi sa buong mundo. Tunay na karapat-dapat lamang na pahalagahan ang itinuturing nating kayamanan ng ating lahi at kilalanin ang karangalang dala nito sa ating bayan (As you continue to pursue your original creations, you are promoting the arts industry and introducing the Filipino talent to the world. It is only fitting to honor our Filipino talents and national treasures who bring pride to our country)," Marcos said.

Marcos also urged Filipino artists to continue showcasing the country's rich culture and heritage.

He also emphasized the importance of investing in the arts industry to boost the country's economic growth and improve Filipinos' lives.

"Nagtitiwala ako na kung pauunlarin natin ang industriyang ito, higit tayong makatutulong sa paglago ng ating ekonomiya, at maiangat ang Pilipino saan mang dako ng daigdig (I am confident that when we continue to develop this industry, it will help grow our economy and let Filipinos be recognized internationally)," he said.

On its 15th year, the Ani ng Dangal has one awardee from Cinema; 10 awardees from Music; four awardees from the Architecture and Allied Arts; four awardees from Dance; three awardees from Visual Arts; and one awardee from Broadcast Arts.

For Cinema, the awardees were Jeric Gonzales (Best Actor); Dolly De Leon (Best Supporting Performer); ‘Di N’yo Ba Naririnig (Golden Kinabalu Award for Best Documentary): The Flight of Banog (Golden Kinabalu Award for Best Indigenous Language Film); Geraldo B. Jumawan (Best Actor); Black Rainbow (Best Short Film); Joaquin Ditan Domagoso (Best Actor); The HeadHunter’s Daughter (Grand Jury Prize); It’s Raining Frogs Outside (International Award); Days of the New (International Competition Grand Prix); and Leonor Will Never Die (World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award).

The list of awardees under the Music category includes Ryle Custodio, Darwin J. Lomentigar, Rafael Adobas Bayog, Ily Matthew Maniano, Theodore Julius Chua Tan, Adrik Cristobal, Jeanne Rafaella Marquez, Far Eastern University Chorale, Michael Valenciano and Danikka Dy.

The awardees under Architecture and Allied Arts were The Penthouse (Best Residential Interior Apartment); The Galleon Residences Showroom (Best Residential Show Home); Equilateral House (Winner for Innovative Architecture); and Batangas Forest City (Best of the Best for Innovative Architecture.

For Dance, the awardees were Billy Crawford, ELECTRO GROOVERS, Halili-Cruz School of Ballet and Bayanihan.

Albert Reyes, Mariah Zamora, and Froiland Rivera received honors for Visual Arts, while A Thousand Cuts, a film by Ramona Diaz, received the honor as the Outstanding Social Issue Documentary

Source: Philippines News Agency