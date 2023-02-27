PBBM vows 6M housing units by end of term

CEBU CITY: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday said his administration’s “National Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing” (4PH) aims to build 1 million housing units each year or 6 million units by the time he ends his term in 2028.

“Layunin po ng programang ito na makapagpatayo ng isang milyong pabahay sa bawat taon ng aking termino bilang Pangulo. Dahil ang kakulangan ng housing para sa ating mga kababayan ay tamang-tama umabot na sa 6 million ang kulang. Kaya’t hinahabol po natin ‘yang 6 million na numero na ‘yan. (The goal of this program is to build 1 million housing units in each year of my term as President. Our countrymen lacked 6 million houses, so we are trying to meet this 6 million deficiency),” Marcos said in his speech.

Marcos together with Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar and Speaker Martin Romualdez led the groundbreaking ceremony for the Cebu City South Coastal Urban Development Housing Project at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City.

The housing project at the SRP and other 4PH housings are designed for minimum wage earners, informal settlers, those living in danger zones, and other members of the poor communities who desire cheap, simple, and comfortable houses, the president said.

He also assured that the government will offer affordable monthly payments for these housing units.

“Sisiguruhin natin na mananatiling abot-kaya ang buwanang hulog at bayad para sa mga bahay na ito kaya patuloy po ang ating pakikipag-ugnayan sa Kongreso upang maging matagumpay ang programang ito. (We will ensure that the monthly installments and payments for these homes remain affordable so we will continue to work with Congress to make this program a success),” he said as he assured the public that housing units to be constructed are of quality and could stand calamities.

Marcos also revealed that the project also includes the putting up of facilities such as schools, markets, health centers, and some economic structures in the community.

“Therefore, it cannot be just a house. We need all the needs as I mentioned: markets, schools, even churches, also for children to play, not far from the work of the parents, this is all necessary to think about,” he said in Filipino.

Rama, for his part, said the first phase of the Cebu City South Coastal Urban Development Housing Project will comprise 10 20-story buildings within a 25-hectare development site that will benefit around 8,000 informal settler families (ISF) and low-wage earners in the city.

According to the DHSUD, this is the fourth time since last year that the president joined the housing project launching and inspection of sites.

The groundbreaking in Cebu City is the 16th since the 4PH was launched in September 2022

Source: Philippines News Agency