PBBM urges public to join DILG fun run for anti-drug campaign

MANILA : President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. enjoined the public to participate in Sunday’s fun run organized by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to help promote the anti-drug advocacy.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Marcos invited everyone to join “Buhay Ingatan, Droga Ayawan (BIDA) program, a nationwide anti-narcotics drive which aims to combat illegal drugs by focusing more on demand reduction and rehabilitation in the communities.

“Buo ang ating suporta sa DILG Philippines sa kanilang sigaw na Buhay Ay Ingatan, Droga'y Ayawan (We are fully supporting the DILG Philippines in their call to preserve life and avoid illegal drugs),” Marcos posted.

“Sama-sama tayo sa pakikipaglaban kontra iligal na droga, para sa #BagongPilipinas (Let us unite together in fighting illegal drugs for a new Philippines),” he added.

Marcos announced that the BIDA Bayanihan ng Mamamayan Fun Run and Serbisyo (Service) Caravan will be held Sunday at Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City.

The DILG is expecting around 10,000 participants to join the three-kilometer and five-kilometer fun runs, which will fire off at 3 a.m. at Block 16.

On the other hand, at least 10 government agencies will be participating in the service caravan, the DILG earlier announced.

Some of the services available are application for passport, Philippine Identification card, police clearance, license to own and possess firearms and certificate of tribal membership; subscriber identity module (SIM) card registration; driver's license application and renewal; and health services such as blood type and testing, X-ray and mammogram.

Those who wish to avail of the services are reminded to bring the required documents to expedite the process.

The administration is taking a new approach to fight the rampant narcotics trade, in line with Marcos’ directive to focus on the treatment and rehabilitation of drug users.

According to the 2022 accomplishment report of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, around PHP30.9 billion worth of illegal drugs were seized in over 37,000 law enforcement operations in 2022.

The intensified anti-narcotics crackdown also led to the arrest of some 53,002 drug personalities and the filing of 45,850 drug cases last year

Source: Philippines News Agency