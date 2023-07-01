PBBM urges Davao Sur to be ‘beacon of progress’ for PH

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Saturday called on Davao del Sur's government to remain determined in promoting peace and development in the province and make it a 'beacon of progress for Mindanao and for the rest of the country.' In his keynote speech during the celebration of the 56th Araw ng Davao del Sur in Digos City, Marcos acknowledged the provincial government's hard work to transform Davao del Sur into a 'peaceful and progressive place,' and praised the local officials for the 56 years of peace and progress in the province's many communities. 'To all the local leaders, thank you for your service to the province and to your people. It is very encouraging to see you working hand in hand and to know that the provincial government's projects are all aligned with my administration's eight-point socio-economic agenda,' he said. 'With the local government focusing on all aspects of your daily life that we have identified in the national agenda, you can look forward to a boost in local businesses, improved daily transactions, and an overall better quality of life.' The President also lauded the local officials for their efforts to fight insurgency, as well as the province's diligence and compassion to help former rebels reintegrate into society to take part in nation-building. 'Let me acknowledge that this is the first province in the Davao region to be declared insurgency-free and for doing your best to continue to maintain that status right up to this day. Hindi maliit na bagay (That is no small feat),' he said. Marcos also recognized the provincial government's dedication to improving the province's health system and facilities to provide better services to its people and neighboring provinces. 'We have experienced enough of the Covid pandemic and natural disasters. We must continue to fortify our health facilities to ensure our people's health,' he said. He likewise acknowledged the province's ongoing digitalization and streamlining of government processes to achieve fiscal management and bureaucratic efficiency. Thankful for Davao del Sur's support for his presidential bid in the May 9, 2022 national elections, Marcos assured the province of his administration's support. 'Rest assured that the national government fully supports in ensuring the success of your initiatives and the success of the people of the province of Davao del Sur,' he said. The 56th Araw ng Davao del Sur carries the theme, 'Lig-Ong Probinsya, Lig-Ong Katawhan Alang sa Maanyag Nga Kaugmaon Ug Malungtarong Kalambuan' (Strong Province, Strong People for a Beautiful Future and Sustainable Development) to celebrate its rich history, vibrant culture, and resilient spirit.

Source: Philippines News Agency