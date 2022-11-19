PBBM urges APEC leaders to advance climate change cooperation

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday called on his fellow Asia-Pacific leaders to step up their cooperation to address the worst impacts of climate change in the region.

During his intervention at the Retreat Session of the 29th Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Marcos said the 21-member bloc must work together, as “increased interconnectedness and interdependence of peoples and economies brought about by globalization has led to the progressive world we live in today.”

Marcos said the effects of globalization on the environment have become “more acute,” requiring a “strong, immediate and coordinated international action.”

“The world currently faces the greatest environmental challenges of all time — that it continues to pose threats to the planet, and that is one existential element that we all have to deal with,” Marcos said.

“How economies respond is critical in determining the fate of the planet we live on and will pass on to our future generations,” he added.

To ensure “inclusive and sustainable” growth amid an apparent downturn of the world economy and risks of recessions, Marcos said APEC leaders must work together towards achieving “economic and social stability” that is aligned with the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040.

Marcos was referring to the APEC members’ vision of an “open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful” Asia-Pacific community by 2040.

He made the call, as he expressed the Philippines’ readiness to advance its cooperation with the Asia-Pacific region to combat the climate crisis.

“As one of the economies at greatest risk from the climate crisis, the Philippines is committed to advancing these cooperative solutions,” Marcos said, noting that various international climate pacts, including the United Nations Framework on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, are already being implemented in the country.

Marcos added that the Philippines has already ratified several multilateral and bilateral agreements aimed at protecting the environment.

During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Bangkok on Thursday, Marcos said APEC member economies should beef up efforts to counter the effects of several global challenges, including the climate crisis.

Source: Philippines News Agency