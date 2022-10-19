PBBM urged to appoint members of Marawi Compensation Board

A lawmaker on Monday called on President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to appoint the nine members of the Marawi Compensation Board (MCB) that will process the claims of 2017 Marawi siege victims.

Lanao del Sur Rep. Ziaur-Rahman Alonto Adiong made the call as the country marked the fifth anniversary of the liberation of Marawi City.

Adiong said the appointment of the MCB members is necessary to “realize the fullness” of Republic Act 11696 or the Marawi Siege Compensation Act since the law cannot be implemented without the issuance of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) to be crafted by the board.

“Hindi mailalatag at maaaprubahan ang Implementing Rules and Regulations o IRR ng batas kung walang Marawi Compensation Board, at maging sa aspetong ito ay naglunsad na rin ng inisyatiba ang mga residente ng Marawi City at lokal na pamahalaan ng Lanao del Sur na maglatag ng inisyal na IRR bilang tulong sa maagap na pagpapatupad ng Marawi Compensation Bill (The implementing rules and regulations or IRR cannot be issued and approved without the Marawi Compensation Board. In this aspect, the residents of Marawi City and the local government of Lanao del Sur launched an initiative proposing a draft IRR to help speed up the implementation of the Marawi Compensation [law]),” he said.

He said the organization of the MCB will also start the process of rehabilitation in war-torn Marawi.

“We are thankful for all the assistance and support that the people of Marawi City have received through the years, but it is not enough for us to subsist on scraps and endure life’s difficulties when we know that we can build a better future together for our people. We sincerely hope that the president will heed our call for the timely implementation of a law that makes it possible for the people of Marawi City to live with the honor and dignity that comes with having our rights and freedoms upheld,” he said.

He said the Marawi Compensation Act is an expression of hope as much as it is an expression of what is right and just in accordance with the existing laws.

“As we look towards the future, we hope that we can someday look back on this fateful day by finding comfort and relief in what we have rebuilt and regained together, instead of feeling melancholy over what we have lost to a war that was violently brought into our homes. The law is clearly on our side; the only thing left to do is to affirm the law in service of our communities and our people,” he said.

Under the law, the MCB is tasked with facilitating the tax-free payment of reparations to “qualified claimants” who lost residential and commercial properties in the Marawi siege

Source: Philippines News Agency