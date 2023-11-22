PBBM: Unity vital in battling global warming, climate change

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday emphasized the importance of unity in mitigating the effects of global warming and climate change. In his pre-recorded video message during the opening of the 16th Annual Global Warming and Climate Change Consciousness Week, Marcos enjoined the Climate Change Commission (CCC) to promote unity and cooperation for a "more resilient and adaptable nation." The President made the call, as he expressed hope to reach his goal of having a 'new Philippines that is strong in trials, peaceful, and safe for the people and full of hope for a good future.' "The impact of global warming and climate change is becoming more evident in our present time. Rising temperatures, extreme weather events, and a decline in biodiversity are stark reminders of the need to quickly respond to this immediate environmental concern," he said. "We all have a role to play in this mission. So we must work together, take a stance in support of our planet. Let us be involved in creating solutions to mitigate the effects of global warming and climate change." Under Proclamation 1667 issued on Nov. 18, 2008, the Global Warming and Climate Change Consciousness Week is celebrated every Nov. 19 to 25. In adherence to this proclamation, the CCC organizes a series of activities aimed at raising awareness and fostering collaboration among various stakeholders. The 16th Annual Climate Change Consciousness Week underscores the importance of community collaboration and collective action to address climate change. This year's theme for the week-long commemoration, 'Bayanihan para sa Klima: Bagong Bansang Matatag," is anchored on Marcos' vision of a low-carbon economy and climate-resilient country. The opening ceremony for the 16th Annual Global Warming and Climate Change Consciousness Week was graced by representatives of national government agencies, development partners, and civil society organizations. In observance of the week-long event, the art exhibit, "Stories of Resilience," opened with a collectio n of photographs and poetry capturing the resilience, hope, and inspiration of Filipinos in the face of climate change and disasters. Source: Philippines News Agency