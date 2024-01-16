PBBM tweet a thanks to OFW host Taiwan — DFA

MANILA: The Philippines adheres to the One China policy, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reiterated on Tuesday, noting that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s congratulatory message to President-elect Lai Ching-te was his way of thanking Taiwan for hosting the nearly 200,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). Marcos in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Monday night congratulated Lai on his election, saying he looks forward to 'close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace, and ensuring prosperity for our peoples in the years ahead'. 'The Philippines and Taiwan share mutual interests which include the welfare of nearly 200,000 OFWs in Taiwan,' the DFA said in a statement. 'The message of President Marcos congratulating the new president was his way of thanking them for hosting our OFWs and holding a successful democratic process. Nevertheless, the Philippines reaffirms its One China Policy.' Under the One China principle, the Philippines recognizes the People's Republic of China as the sole Chinese government. Source: Philippines News Agency