PBBM to spend Christmas with family in Manila

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will celebrate Christmas with his family at Malacañan Palace in Manila, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Friday. 'He will be in Manila,' PCO Assistant Secretary Rowena Otida, when asked about Marcos' plans for the Yuletide season. This is the second time Marcos will spend Christmas at Malacañan. In a video message uploaded on his official Facebook page on Friday, Marcos invited the public to visit Malacañan grounds for the annual 'Tara sa Palasyo' festivities. Filipino families may attend the traditional nine-day Simbang Gabi (dawn mass) at the Mabini Grounds of Malacañan Palace from 4:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. until Dec. 24. They may also enjoy free carnival rides from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Dec. 23. During the Palace Christmas tree lighting on Nov. 25, Marcos enjoined Filipinos to take time to reflect and connect with families and loved ones during the Yuletide season. Source: Philippines News Agency