PBBM to public: Visit Palace for Misa de Gallo, Christmas activities

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday invited the public to attend the traditional nine-day Simbang Gabi or Misa de Gallo (dawn mass) and enjoy free carnival rides and games at Malacañang grounds. In a video message uploaded on his official Facebook page, Marcos hoped that Filipino families would visit the Palace to enjoy the yuletide festivities. 'Merry Christmas po sa inyong lahat. At muli ngayong Pasko ay binuksan natin ulit ang Palasyo para sa inyong lahat. Open house po kami ngayon (Merry Christmas to all of you. And again, we reopen the Palace this Christmas for all of you. We are open house today),' Marcos said. 'Puntahan po niyo kami, bisita kayo, kumpleto ang mga pakain natin ng bibingka at saka siyempre 'yung specialty ko, puto bumbong. [Dalhin niyo] lahat ng mga anak ninyo, mga bata, para magsaya naman sila habang nag-aantay ng Simbang gabi. So, sana magkita tayo dito sa Palasyo para meron tayong Pasko sa Palasyo (Come visit us, be our guest, We have complete food, including bibing ka and of course my specialty, puto bumbong. Bring all your children, so they can have fun while waiting for dawn mass. So I hope we can meet here at the Palace so we can have Christmas at the Palace),' he added. The annual 'Tara sa Palasyo' event opens the Palace grounds to Filipino families to encourage them to join the fun activities during the Christmas season. The nine-day Misa De Gallo, held from Dec. 16 to 24, takes place from 4:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. at the Mabini Grounds of Malacañan Palace. Massgoers are treated to delectable puto bumbong, bibingka, and hot chocolate to make the Filipino Christmas tradition more joyful and meaningful. Visitors may also explore the Palace's Christmas display, as well as enjoy free carnival rides from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Dec. 23. On Tuesday night, Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos spent time with families visiting the Malacañan for the annual 'Tara sa Palasyo' celebration. Source: Philippines News Agency