PBBM to PNP: No letup despite decline in crime rate

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) to remain focused in combating crimes and keeping the communities safe despite the recorded decline in the country's crime rate. Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of star-rank PNP officers in Malacañang, Marcos noted that the number of crimes had gone down to 198,617 in 2023, lower from the 207,143 crimes recorded in 2022, and way lower from the 295,382 crimes in 2017. The President said index crimes 'have gone down threefold,' from 107,899 in 2017 to just 38,436 last year. He added that law enforcers reached 98 percent crime clearance efficiency last year, while cases of theft, robbery, carnapping, rape, and physical injury have also gone down in the first two months of the year, compared to the same period in 2023. However, the President said 'we should not be content with the current decrease in crime rates.' 'While the statistics can be counted, and crime incidents reduced, even in their diminished s tate the disturbance they cause is still immeasurable,' Marcos said. Meanwhile, he reiterated his administration's support for improving the PNP's capability, especially in dealing with cybercrimes. 'We are strengthening all our efforts (in) anti-cybercrime, from detection and response, to case build up and to resolution,' Marcos said. 'We will continue to train our personnel in combating cybercrime and enhance our cybersecurity capabilities.' The President assured that the PNP's 'well-being and professional growth are paramount' and his administration will continue to invest in police officers' development and success. Source: Philippines News Agency