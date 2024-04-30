MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has called on Filipino innovators to maximize the 'transformative power' of science and technology as part of their contribution to the country's development. In a speech delivered by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Monday for the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines' 2024 Gawad Yamang Isip Awards Night in Makati City, Marcos urged innovators to join hands with the government in the spirit of unity and collaboration. 'As we stand on the threshold of a Bagong Pilipinas, I call everyone present here today to join hands in the spirit of unity and collaboration,' the President said. 'Together, let us harness the transformative power of science and technology to build a nation where inclusive and sustainable development serve as the bedrock of our national progress.' Marcos also encouraged Filipinos' participation in establishing the Philippines as a regional hub for smart and sustainable manufacturing, innovation, creativity, and sustainability. He a lso urged innovators to continue to be driven in improving the lives of the Filipino people, thanking them for acknowledging the government's efforts in advocating innovation and intellectual property protection. Marcos said the administration remains steadfast in encouraging not only the government but also its partners in the private sector and academe, to fully utilize and reap the benefits of innovation until the end of his leadership. The Gawad Yamang Isip, conferred since 2019, recognizes individuals and institutions with significant contributions to improving the Filipino's quality of life through intellectual property. Marcos congratulated the awardees, noting that their 'intellectual excellence and creative brilliance have shone a light to the Filipino nation, showing that, indeed, we have what it takes to aspire to greatness.' Source: Philippines News Agency