Latest News

PBBM to gov’t agencies: Support 2024 National ICT Summit

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has called on government agencies to take part in and support the 2024 National Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Summit of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). The DICT, in partnership with the private sector, will hold the 2024 National ICT Summit on June 18 and 19 at the Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, Ortigas Center, Quezon City with the theme 'Digital Governance: Navigating the Future.' Marcos, in his Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 54 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on June 7, urged all national government agencies, local government units (LGUs) and other government instrumentalities to support the DICT in the undertaking. A copy of MC 54 was made public Sunday. The President also ordered to authorize government agencies' respective ICT executives, chief information officers, technical staff, academics, and key personnel to attend and participate in the summit 'on official time, provided that they are issu ed the pertinent clearances or authorities by their respective heads of offices.' Marcos said government agencies and all instrumentalities should ensure that 'their participation in the said Summit will not adversely affect agency operations, as well as the delivery of services to the public.' Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.