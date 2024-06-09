PBBM to gov’t agencies: Support 2024 National ICT Summit

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has called on government agencies to take part in and support the 2024 National Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Summit of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). The DICT, in partnership with the private sector, will hold the 2024 National ICT Summit on June 18 and 19 at the Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, Ortigas Center, Quezon City with the theme 'Digital Governance: Navigating the Future.' Marcos, in his Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 54 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on June 7, urged all national government agencies, local government units (LGUs) and other government instrumentalities to support the DICT in the undertaking. A copy of MC 54 was made public Sunday. The President also ordered to authorize government agencies' respective ICT executives, chief information officers, technical staff, academics, and key personnel to attend and participate in the summit 'on official time, provided that they are issu ed the pertinent clearances or authorities by their respective heads of offices.' Marcos said government agencies and all instrumentalities should ensure that 'their participation in the said Summit will not adversely affect agency operations, as well as the delivery of services to the public.' Source: Philippines News Agency