MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered all national agencies and local government units (LGUs) to actively contribute and support the government's campaign against criminality. In his Memorandum Circular No. 46 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on April 18, Marcos directs all national government agencies and LGUs to support the implementation of the 2024 National Crime Prevention Program (NCPP) of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG). The 2024 NCPP provides 'cross-cutting strategies to foster safe communities, protect the rights of Filipinos, and reduce the prevalence of criminal activities in the country, consistent with the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028.' The DILG submitted to the Office of the President the 2024 NCPP on Feb. 22, 2024. Marcos designated the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) as the lead agency in the implementation of the 2024 NCPP. NAPOLCOM is an attached agency to the DILG that administers and controls the Philippine National Pol ice and advises the President on all matters involving police functions and administration. The circular takes effect immediately. Source: Philippines News Agency