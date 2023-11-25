PBBM to Filipinos: Make Christmas a time for reflection

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Saturday enjoined Filipinos to take time to reflect and connect with families and loved ones during the Christmas season. Marcos made the call, as he led the traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony and the awarding of the winners of the 'Isang Bituin, Isang Mithiin' (One Star, One Goal) nationwide parol (lantern)-making contest at Malacañan Palace in Manila. 'We have gained the reputation around the world for celebrating Christmas with more fervor than most other countries, and I think that that is a good thing because I think we, all of us Filipinos, take Christmas as a time for reflection and a time to spend with your friends, your family, your loved ones,' he said. 'And I suppose what is left now is for me to wish you all a very merry Christmas,' Marcos added. The switch-on ceremony was supposed to start at around 5:30 p.m. but the rain delayed the celebration. 'Unfortunately, the weather did not cooperate with us. But we're Filipinos and we do not let the li ttle rain dampen our Christmas spirit,' Marcos said. Marcos said children should particularly enjoy the Christmas celebrations. 'As far as I'm concerned, Christmas is really for the children. And as we watch the children, it brings us the innocence that they bring to these festivities. Really, the expression I'm tempted to use is it blows out the cobwebs in your brain and in your heart and gives you a fresh start for the next year,' he said. Filipino music icon Jose Mari Chan, singer-actress Rita Daniela, Coro de San Jacinto and the Cagayan State University Chorale serenaded Marcos and the First Family, Cabinet members and other guests. Batangas State University took first place in the parol-making tilt, followed by University of Northern Philippines of Vigan, Ilocos Sur and Bohol Island State University of Bohol province. Winning state universities received a photo and video editing package, including a camera, gimbal, laptop, and editing software. Student winners received cash prizes of PHP1 million, PHP500,000 and PHP250,000 in that order, a laptop showcase and a mobile phone showcase. Source:Philippines News Agency