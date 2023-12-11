PBBM to boy scouts: Have fun but be agents of change

ILOILO CITY: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday reminded scouts that they can become agents of change but still experience adventure and fun. "Scouting plays a vital role in fostering the spirit of camaraderie and leadership among your youth. With its unique blend of education, adventure and fun, scouting continues to inspire our young people to become active and productive members of society," Marcos said in his speech as he officially opened the 18th National Scout Jamboree, participated in by about 35,000, at Pintados de Passi Camp in Passi City, Iloilo. Marcos said he was happy to once again join the jamboree, adding that he attended similar events with his father. "This is very important, as jamborees are the mother of all activities in our scout life. They remind us not only of the continued importance of scouting but also of the enduring legacy of the scouting movement in our country," he said. The jamboree will run until Dec.17 inside the 80-hectare camp. Jacinto Abequibel Jr., activity director of the Zamboanga Sibugay Council, said joining the jamboree will be a very good experience. "This jamboree happens only every four years. Almost all of my senior scouts are about to go to college. So this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience as a senior scout," he said. Emmanuel Acabo, a 10th grader from Christ the King College de Maranding Inc. of Lanao del Norte, said the event allows them to meet with other councils. "I will share my experience here in Passi City when I get back to Lanao. Scouting has developed my attitude to help others through brotherhood because scouting is also a brotherhood," he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency