PBBM to attend wedding reception of Brunei sultan’s son

MANILA: an of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah. The President will be back on Sunday, according to a news release of the Presidential Communications Office on Saturday. The wedding ceremony took place at the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Brunei's capital, Bandar Seri Begawan, on Thursday but it's a 10-day event that will end on Jan. 16 yet. According to local news, there will be a wedding reception and parade around Bandar Seri Begawan on Sunday, culminating in a banquet to be attended by heads of states. Prince Abdul Mateen, once named Asia's most eligible bachelor, is sixth in line to the Bruneian throne. He is the sultan's 10th son, a helicopter pilot, a Royal Brunei Air Force major and plays polo. His bride is a businesswoman who owns a fashion brand and a tourism company. Diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Brunei were established on Jan. 1, 1984 when the Philippine Consulate General in Bandar Seri Begawan was elevated to an Embassy, followed by the opening of the Embassy of Brunei Dar ussalam in Makati City. Brunei is home to over 22,000 Filipino workers. Source: Philippines News Agency