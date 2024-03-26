PBBM thanks India for rescuing Filipino seafarers in missile-hit ship

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. expressed appreciation to the government of India for its 'swift and decisive action' in rescuing Filipino crew members of MV True Confidence, the merchant ship attacked by Houthi rebels while plying the Gulf of Aden on March 6. Marcos extended his gratitude through Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who paid a courtesy visit at Malacañan Palace in Manila on Tuesday. 'I express my profound gratitude to the Indian government for their swift and decisive action in rescuing Filipino seafarers involved in the MV True Confidence incident,' Marcos said in a Facebook post. 'I look forward to further strengthening our bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of our nations.' Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr., National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Año, Indian Ministry of External Affairs Additional Secretary (South) Ravi Shankar, Joint Secretary Sandeep Kumar Bayyapu, and Ambassador of India to the Philippines Shambhu Kumaran also welcomed Jaishankar. Indian Navy's medical team reportedly rescued all the crew members of MV Confidence and provided them critical care after the ship sustained severe damage from a Houthi missile strike. Three crew members, including two Filipinos, were killed. All the Filipino crew members who survived the attack have been repatriated. Source: Philippines News Agency