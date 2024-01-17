PBBM studying Herbosa’s appeal to suspend PhilHealth premium hike

MANILA: The recommendation to suspend the implementation of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.'s (PhilHealth) five-percent premium rate increase is being carefully weighed, Malacañang said Wednesday. This, after Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa bared that he already forwarded to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. his recommendation letter to delay the premium hike. 'The President is studying the request,' Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said when sought for reaction to Herbosa's statement. PhilHealth has 'enough money' to continue giving benefits, the health secretary said. Herbosa, who also serves as chairperson of the PhilHealth Board of Directors, said he would discuss with the board members his position on the premium increase on Wednesday. Republic Act 11223 or the Universal Healthcare Law mandates the increase in the PhilHealth contribution rate to increments of 0.5 percent every year starting in 2021 until it reaches 5 percent from 2024 to 2025. To recall, Marcos ordered PhilHealth to s uspend the increase of its premium rate and income ceiling for the calendar year 2023. The suspension was made 'in light of prevailing socioeconomic challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.' Support from senators Meanwhile, senators expressed support for Herbosa's appeal to suspend the implementation of PhilHealth's premium rate increase this year. Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros, in a statement, described the move as considerate and sensitive. "The deferment of the implementation of the PhilHealth premium rate hike is not only considerate but also sensitive to the economic burdens carried by our kababayan (countrymen)," Hontiveros said. "Nagawa naman na noon, ngayon pa kayang may garantiya mula sa mismong Secretary of Health na may sapat na pondo ang PhilHealth para isulong ang pagsasakatuparan ng (It was done before, all the more now that there is a guarantee from the Secretary of Health that Philhealth has enough funds to implement the) Universal Health Care (UHC)." Being t he principal sponsor of the UHC, Senator JV Ejercito likewise expressed support for Herbosa's call, saying he also pushes to adjust the PhilHealth premium rates. "I support Secretary Ted Herbosa's proposal to suspend (the) increase in PhilHealth contributions because there is a pending bill that I filed on amendments to the UHC to adjust premium rates as we are still recovering from the pandemic," Ejercito said. "We have done studies on the numbers and PhilHealth said it will not affect the benefits and packages." Source: Philippines News Agency