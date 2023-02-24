PBBM signs law converting Carmona into component city

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed a law converting the municipality of Carmona in Cavite province into a component city.

Under Republic Act (RA) 11938 inked by Marcos on Feb. 23, the converted town will now be known as the “City of Carmona" which will remain under the jurisdiction of Cavite province.

"The territorial jurisdiction of the City shall be within the present metes and bounds of the Municipality of Carmona," the law read.

The City of Carmona will continue to be a part of Cavite's Fifth Legislative District, a unit otherwise provided by the law.

RA 11938 mandates the holding of a plebiscite in the municipality of Carmona 60 days after the issuance of the law for the ratification of its conversion as a component city.

"The City of Carmona shall acquire corporate existence upon the ratification of its creation by a majority of the votes cast by qualified voters in a plebiscite to be conducted in the present Municipality of Carmona within 60 days from the approval of this Act," the law read.

"The Commission on Elections shall conduct and supervise each plebiscite. The expenses for such plebiscite shall be borne by the Municipality of Carmona," it added.

Based on the new law, the present elective officials of the Municipality of Carmona will continue to exercise their powers and functions until such time that a new election is held and the duly elected officials are already qualified to assume office.

Appointive officials and employees of the municipality of Carmona will likewise continue exercising their functions and duties. They will also automatically be absorbed by the local government of the City of Carmona.

RA 11938 states that there will be no increase in the rates of local taxes within five years after its cityhood.

RA 11938, a copy of which was released Friday, takes effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general publication.

Having a population of over 300,000 and generating an annual income of PHP50 million are among the cityhood requirements that have been met by Carmona.

Carmona is also the Philippines' richest municipality in 2021, with PHP6.212 billion in total assets based on the latest Annual Financial Report of the Commission on Audit.

Source: Philippine News Agency