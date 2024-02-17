PBBM signs 4 laws to benefit state universities

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed into law Republic Act (RA) No. 11978, establishing a college of medicine at the Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University-South La Union Campus (DMMMSU-SLUC) in the municipality of Agoo. RA No. 11978, known as the 'Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University-South La Union Campus-College of Medicine,' opens up a Doctor of Medicine program, including an Integrated Liberal Arts and Medicine program. It will consist of basic science and clinical courses, and would be based on a learner-centered, competency-based, and community-oriented approach, with the goal 'to develop a corps of professional physicians to strengthen the healthcare system of the country.' The signing of the law responds to the human resource development needs in the province and the Ilocos Region. The law is envisioned to provide research and extension services as well as progressive leadership in these areas. A full copy of the six-page RA No. 11978 is available at the Official Gaz ette. President Marcos signed the law on Feb. 15 and will take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation. Likewise, Marcos signed RA No. 11977 establishing the Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU) - Floridablanca Campus. PSAU-Floridablanca will offer short-term, technical-vocational, undergraduate, and graduate courses within its areas of competency and specialization. It will be headed by an administrator, who will be appointed by the board subject to guidelines, qualifications and standards. The appointment will also be upon the recommendation of a search committee. Other related laws the President signed are RA 11980 or the Revised Bulacan State University Charter that expands the curricular offerings and powers of its governing board, and RA 11979 that converts the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) in Parañaque City into a regular campus. 'To this end, the Bulacan State University (BulSu) and its constituent units sh all be strengthened as a state university to enhance its capability to provide accessible quality education,' Section 2 of RA No. 11980 stated. Section 4 of the law further states that BulSu may open new branches or extension campuses in consortium with other academic institutions. The BulSu is mandated to provide advanced education, higher technological, professional courses and training programs for courses offered such as engineering and technology, arts and sciences, education, agriculture and industrial fields, accountancy, business and public administration, and medicine and allied health. Other courses offered are hotel and restaurant management, tourism, aeronautics, artificial intelligence and robotics, and law. It has five campuses across Bulacan, with the main campus located in the City of Malolos. The external campuses are located in Bustos town, Sarmiento in the City of San Jose Del Monte, Meneses in Bulakan town, and Hagonoy. Section 2 of RA 11979 also states that PUP-Parañaque will offer short-term, technical-vocational, undergraduate, and graduate courses within its areas of competency and specialization. It is mandated to undertake research and extension services, and production activities in support of the socioeconomic development and to provide progressive leadership in these areas. Source: Philippines News Agency