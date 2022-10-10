PBBM sends sympathies to victims of Indonesia, Thailand tragedies

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday expressed sympathy for the victims of a deadly stampede in a football match in Indonesia and the mass killing at a day care center in Thailand.

Marcos said the Filipino nation condoles and prays with the families of the victims.

“We condole deeply with the families of those lost in the recent tragedies of the Indonesia football stampede and the Thailand daycare attack,” Marcos posted on Twitter.

“We pray for the recovery of the survivors, healing of those left behind, and that the departed may rest in peace,” he added.

At least 125 were killed while some 180 were injured at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang District in Indonesia’s East Java province on October 1 after supporters of losing squad Arema FC stormed the pitch.

Security officers fired tear gas to disperse the crowd but a stampede followed.

Meanwhile on Thursday at around 12:30 p.m. (local time), a former Thai policeman killed at least 38, including 24 children, during a knife and gun rampage at a child care center in the Na Klang district of Nong Bua Lamphu province.

The suspect, reported sacked in June for drug use, then shot to death his wife and child at home before killing himself.

State broadcaster ThaiPBS reported that some victims were as young as two years old.

The Philippine Embassy in Bangkok is coordinating with authorities and the Royal Thai Police to check if there were Filipinos affected.

Source: Philippines News Agency