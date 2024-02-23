PBBM sees need for more collab to develop PH creative, design sectors

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday emphasized the importance of forging more tie-ups with local and international partners to strengthen the Philippine creative and design industries. Marcos made the call during the launch of the 'Art X Design' exhibition at the National Museum of Fine Arts in the City of Manila, as he acknowledged the local creative industries' contributions to the country's economic growth and job generation. 'So, I call on all stakeholders, agencies, and partners in the Philippine creative industries to come together to strengthen our design community and to cultivate collaborations with both local and international allies,' he said. 'Because together, we can enhance the global competitiveness of Filipino products and services, broaden trade horizons, and nurture a vibrant and sustainable economy that embodies the pinnacle of Filipino artistry and creativity,' Marcos added. Marcos also stressed the need to embrace the principles of innovation, of collaboration, and det ermination, as the nation embarks on a journey 'towards a future where Philippine design leads the way to economic prosperity, environmental stewardship, social equity and unity.' Citing a pioneering research by the Design Center of the Philippines and the British Council entitled 'Making Design Count,' Marcos noted that the Philippine design economy generated nearly PHP3 trillion in revenues and contributed PHP1.2 trillion in gross value to the economy in 2020. He added that the design industry has also generated over 700,000 jobs, accounting for nearly 2 percent of the country's total employment. 'And that is why the government remains committed to strengthening the Design and Creative Industries. We are implementing forward-thinking legislation such as the Philippine Design Competitiveness Act, Philippine Creative Industries Development Act of 2022, and other policies to promote innovation, to support entrepreneurship, and to protect intellectual property,' Marcos said. He said such initiatives would a mplify the economic and cultural significance of the creative sector, empowering Filipino designers to 'flourish, further hone their craft, and to shine internationally.' He also lauded the launch of the 'Art X Design' exhibition, saying it would inspire future Filipino designers and creatives and help elevate the country's reputation on a global scale. 'Indeed, through collaboration, ingenuity, and innovation, we can cultivate a vibrant creative industry that embodies our heritage, our values, our unique identity, our traditions, and our history,' Marcos said. Marcos said the event is also 'extra special to him,' given that his mother, former First Lady Imelda Romualdez-Marcos, envisioned in the 1970s 'a future where design would shine brightly, guiding the path of our nation.' He said the former First Lady's vision came to fruition in 1973 with the establishment of the Design Center, laying the groundwork for Filipino creativity to steal the global stage. Led by the Design Center of the Philippines, th e 'Art X Design' exhibition offers a comprehensive survey of design developments over the past half century, showcasing pivotal pieces that have left an indelible mark on both local and global design landscapes. The exhibition is open to the public until March 3, 2024 to give them the opportunity to witness the evolution of Philippine design. (PNA) DA lauds FAO's support to boost PH aquaculture Source: Philippines News Agency