PBBM reinforced talks, encouraged investments in 2nd trip to SG

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. returned to Singapore over the weekend to reinforce talks during his recent state visit there and encouraged anew investments in the country, a Palace official said Monday.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles, on her official Facebook page, shared a screenshot of a post made by Singaporean Manpower Minister Tan See Leng confirming Marcos’ trip to the city-state.

Marcos met with Singaporean investors on the sidelines of the Formula One Grand Prix race in Singapore on Sunday night.

“Naging produktibo ang pagdalaw sa Singpore ni Pangulong Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. Pinagpatibay niya ang mga pangunahing usapan sa huling state visit sa bayan na ito, at pinatuloy ang paghihikayat sa pag invest sa bayang Pilipinas (President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr.’s visit to Singapore was productive. He reinforced the main talks during the last state visit to this country, and continued to encourage investment in the Philippines),” Cruz-Angeles said in her caption.

She did not provide further details as of posting time.

Joining Marcos were his son, Senior Deputy Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Sandro Marcos, and his cousin, House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Tan, on his Facebook post, said he met other heads of state, ministers, and foreign dignitaries apart from Marcos.

“Happy to meet various Heads of States, Ministers and foreign dignitaries (including Bongbong Marcos, President Surangel Whipps Jr., Cambodia’s Minister attached to the Prime Minister and Managing Director of Electricite Du Cambodge (EDC), Keo Rottanak, Cambodia’s Minister of Commerce, Pan Sorasak, Advisor to the Royal Court, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Fahad Bin Abdullah Toonsi) to affirm our bilateral economic relationships and strengthen collaborations in energy cooperation as well as exchange views on manpower policies on the sidelines of the race,” he said.

“Last but not least, especially happy to have our community and tripartite leaders and front-liners at the event. Thank you for your contributions towards the fight against Covid-19 over the last 2 years,” he added.

In his official Facebook page, Marcos also confirmed that he was in Singapore to “drum up business.”

“They say that playing golf is the best way to drum up business, but I say it’s Formula 1. What a productive weekend!” he said.

He said it was “fulfilling” to have been invited alongside several dignitaries and to meet “new business friends who showed that they are ready and willing to invest in the Philippines.”

Marcos said he will be sharing “more details” on his engagement in Singapore “at a later time.”

During his first state visit to Singapore on Sept. 6 and 7, Marcos brought home USD6.54 billion (PHP374.57) in investment pledges.

The commitments, expected to generate jobs for 15,000 people, include a USD5 billion investment in electric tricycles.

“This investment in the transportation sector is seen to lessen air pollution emitted by an estimated 3.5 million tricycles nationwide,” Malacañang said.

Other commitments include a USD1.2 billion investment in renewable energy, specifically the new technology of floating solar, a USD200 million investment in setting up of in-country Data Center, USD10 million to USD100 million investments in areas such as marine renewable energy, water production, desalination, electric boats as well as aquaculture.

There were also investments pledged in “Innovation Platform for Start-ups” valued at USD20 million and “Women in Technology” valued at USD20 million.

