PBBM prays for King Charles’ swift, full recovery

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday expressed the Philippines' solidarity with the United Kingdom in praying for the fast recovery of King Charles III who was diagnosed with cancer. 'Sending my heartfelt best wishes to King Charles and Queen Camilla. The Philippines is with the United Kingdom in praying for the King's swift and full recovery,' Marcos said in an X post. Buckingham Palace announced the 75-year-old monarch's cancer diagnosis on Monday. The King's cancer was detected during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate. The type of cancer has not been disclosed. The King will postpone his public duties during his regular treatments but will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork 'as usual,' the Buckingham Palace said. It added the monarch 'remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.' Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos were among those who were invited to attend the coronation of King Charles III in May last year. Source: Philippines News Agency